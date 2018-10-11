A local court in Hisar district of Haryana is scheduled to pronounce its judgement in two murder cases against self-styled godman Rampal and 27 of his followers on Thursday. The additional sessions court will pronounce the verdict in 2014 murder cases. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have deployed over 4,000 police personnel to maintain law and order in the district.

A local court in Hisar district of Haryana is scheduled to pronounce its judgement in two murder cases against self-styled godman Rampal and 27 of his followers on Thursday. The additional sessions court will pronounce the verdict in 2014 murder cases. Final arguments in the cases against Rampal, head of Satlok Ashram, and his followers were completed on Monday. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have deployed over 4,000 police personnel to maintain law and order in the district and surrounding areas.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the district. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and paramilitary have also been kept on standby. The district authorities are on its toes as thousands of followers of Rampal are expected to reach Hisar. The operations of trains from different parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana to Hisar has been stopped.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Titli LIVE updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Palasa-Srikakulam south-west of Gopalpur with 102 kmph winds

Rampal and 27 of his followers were booked on charges of murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in Satlok Ashram in Barwala town of Hisar on November 19. 2014.

ALSO READ: Rafale row: Rahul smells a rat in Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to France, says process to justify PM’s decision has begun

On November 17, 2014, the Haryana Police had registered another case against self-styled godman Rampal and his followers under IPC sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of his public function), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More