Rampur district magistrate says action will be taken against Azam Khan’s son for calling Jaya Prada Anarkali

Rampur district magistrate Anjanay Kumar on Monday said that he has taken cognizance of the complaint filed by actor-politician Jaya Prada against Azam Khan’s son Abdullah for calling her Anarkali and said that an offence report will be lodged soon. Jaya Prada had earlier submitted a video of the speech to the police where Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah was heard saying that his party wants both Ali and Bajrang Bali, referring to Muslim and Hindu voters, but don’t want an Anarkali, obliquely referring to the former Bollywood star.

Kumar said that appropriate sections of the law will be applied against Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam Khan. Jaya Prada, who had fought consecutive elections from Rampur on Samajwadi Party ticket since 2004, had joined BJP in March this year, claiming it has no respect for women in the party. The actor-politician is contesting against her former mentor Azam Khan from the prestigious Uttar Pradesh seat this time.

DM Rampur Anjanay Kumar: An offence report to be registered against Abdullah Azam Khan (SP leader Azam Khan's son) for calling Jaya Prada 'Anarkali.' Have given video recording as evidence to Police authorities. Sections will be applied accordingly. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2019

Referring to the remarks, Jaya Prada said that she can’t decide whether to laugh or cry over the situation and it didn’t come as surprise as even his father had made equally disparaging statements against her before. She, however, added that she was not expecting such a statement from an educated person like Abdullah. The actor said his father had called her Amrapali and now his son is calling her Anarkali. Is this how the party sees women in society, she asked.

Jaya Prada had also drawn the notice of the Election Commission for the grubby remark and had sought strict action against the young leader. Abdullah remarks were in response to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comment that if Congress, SP and BSP have faith in Ali, then BJP has faith in Bajrang Bali. Muslims revere Ali as Prophet Mohammad’s successor while Bajrang Bali is another name for the Hindu god Hanuman.

Abdulla’s father Azam Khan had also made nasty comments against her in the recent past which were widely condemned. Without naming her, the senior Khan said that for 10 years a person sucked the blood of Rampur, people had made the person their representative for 10 years but within 17 days he had realized that the underwear beneath is of a khaki colour.

