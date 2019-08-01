Rampur protest: As the Samajwadi Party (SP) has organised a rally in support of Azam Khan, Abdullah Khan, the Rampur administration beefed up security in the area to maintain peace. Thousands of SP workers have arrived Rampur to lend their support to Abdullah Khan, who was arrested on Wednesday.

Rampur protest: Ahead of Samajwadi Party’s protest against the arrest of MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam, section 144 has been imposed in Rampur by the authorities on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A report in News18 quoted Rampur Superintendent of Police Dr Ajay Pal Sharma saying security forces have been deployed in the area to maintain peace. He said that checkpoints have been made at different spots to inspect people with an aim that no anti-social element could disturb the law and order in the city. He claimed that no one would be allowed to fiddle with the peace and harmony of Rampur, adding that Section 144 has been imposed and is being executed in the area.

On the contrary, SP chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav had asked the party workers from across the state to reach Rampur to protest against Abdullah Azam’s arrest. Despite the security arrangements, tonnes of SP party workers and supported reached Rampur to lend their support to Abdullah Khan and stage a protest against his detention.

An MLA from Suwar, Abdullah Azam was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly hampering a search operation at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The reports said that the police was investigating for books stolen from Madrasa Aaliya. The son of the Rampur MP was soon released on a personal bond by the court of the sub-divisional magistrate.

Soon after his release, he along with hundreds of supporters launched a candle march at the gates of the university, where he serves as the chancellor.

He was arrested over an FIR that was registered by Zubair Khan, principal of Oriental College, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, alleging that over 9,000 books were stolen from the institution and shifted to the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University library.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App