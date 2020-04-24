Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the greetings of Ramzan on Twitter. Delhi's Jama Masjid has also illuminated ahead of the commencement of the holy festival.

India is all set to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan amid nationwide lockdown. After sighting of the crescent moon, wishes for the Muslim community have started pouring in from all across the spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Ramzan Mubarak on Twitter and prayed for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. PM Modi also expressed that he hopes for a decisive victory against coronavirus and creation of a healthier planet.

Jama Masjid in Delhi has also been illuminated with beautiful lights ahead of the beginning of Ramzan tomorrow. Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari has urged everyone to maintain social distancing during Ramzan. He appealed the Muslim community against inviting guests over to their house for offering prayers and said more than 3 people should not gather in 1 room to offer prayers. He added that coronavirus would only end when we unite against it.

Amid the Ramzan celebrations, a video has going viral on social media in which Police personnel can be seen instructing against reciting Azaan. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has clarified that no such instructions have been given and warned of disciplinary action against guilty. He further appealed to everyone to follow the norms of lockdown during Ramzan for their and everyone else’s safety.

Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2020

Delhi: Jama Masjid illuminated ahead of the commencement of the holy month of #Ramzan from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YC3gLdn1b4 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

I appeal to all, do not invite your neighbours to your house to offer prayers during #Ramzan. Ensure, there are not more than 3 people in 1 room even while offering prayers with family. #COVID19 will end only when we'll unite: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari pic.twitter.com/1IJkrRtpVA — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Disciplinary Action is being taken against the erring Police Officials. Appeal to observe the holy month of Ramzan as per the advisory given below to stay safe and follow lockdown in your and public interest: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal https://t.co/rTaH2dRRhw — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

T 3510 – Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love ..

and be safe .. pic.twitter.com/jsPxvP9mTA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2020

In the Bollywood and Television Industry, several actors like Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Vindu Dara Singh, Shoaib Ibrahim have shared Ramzan Mubarak wishes on social media.

Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. 🌙 https://t.co/x1aHIruCAk — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 23, 2020

Ramadan is almost here!Praying for everyone in these difficult times.Compassion, service&support for one another is the need of the hour & a special dua for those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic ❤️🙏🏻 Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home pic.twitter.com/vgO586MJVY — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 23, 2020

May this Ramadan brighten up each and everyone’s life and spread peace everywhere. #RamadanMubarak everyone 😊 — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) April 24, 2020

