India is all set to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan amid nationwide lockdown. After sighting of the crescent moon, wishes for the Muslim community have started pouring in from all across the spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Ramzan Mubarak on Twitter and prayed for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. PM Modi also expressed that he hopes for a decisive victory against coronavirus and creation of a healthier planet.

Jama Masjid in Delhi has also been illuminated with beautiful lights ahead of the beginning of Ramzan tomorrow. Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari has urged everyone to maintain social distancing during Ramzan. He appealed the Muslim community against inviting guests over to their house for offering prayers and said more than 3 people should not gather in 1 room to offer prayers. He added that coronavirus would only end when we unite against it.

Amid the Ramzan celebrations, a video has going viral on social media in which Police personnel can be seen instructing against reciting Azaan. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has clarified that no such instructions have been given and warned of disciplinary action against guilty. He further appealed to everyone to follow the norms of lockdown during Ramzan for their and everyone else’s safety.

In the Bollywood and Television Industry, several actors like Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Vindu Dara Singh, Shoaib Ibrahim have shared Ramzan Mubarak wishes on social media.

