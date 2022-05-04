Mumbai sessions court granted Amravati Lok Sabha MP, Navneet Rana and Amravati MLA, Ravi Rana bail on Wednesday with various restrictions in the Hanuman Chalisa case

MP Navneet Rana and her husband, independent MLA Ravi Rana, were detained on April 23, at their Mumbai home after claiming that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s home in Bandra.

Navneet Rana, who was detained on charges of sedition and incitement to hatred, was transferred from the Byculla Jail to the JJ Hospital for her spondylosis treatment earlier today.

Rana’s counsel detailed her condition in a letter to the Superintendent of Byculla Jail on Monday, claiming that the BJP leader suffers from spondylosis, which is worsening as a result of her constant sitting and lying on the floor in jail.

As per the medical reports, Rana need a CT scan so that doctors can assess the severity of her ailment, but the jail authorities refused to allow her to do so.

According to the lawyer, “Navneet Rana suffers from spondylosis, which is worsening as a result of his constant sitting and sleeping on the floor in jail. She was brought to JJ Hospital on April 27 as a result of this. The doctor at JJ Hospital clearly stated that a CT scan of Rana was required in order to determine the severity of the spondylosis disease, but the concerned authorities refused to authorize it. It’s difficult to know what medicine or treatment should be given to Rana until this happens.

The two were charged with sedition, fostering hatred, and assaulting a public worker to obstruct discharge of duty in two separate FIRs.