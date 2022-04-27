The sessions court has denied immediate relief to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the wake of the Hanuman Chalisa controversy.

The sessions court has denied immediate relief to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the wake of the Hanuman Chalisa controversy. The couple will now be held in judicial custody until the next hearing on April 29.

According to senior advocate Rizwan Merchant, who is representing the couple, “The next hearing is scheduled for April 29, at which point we will file a response. We’ll ask the cops why the sedition charge was added. A withdrawal of plea is also being considered by the Bombay High Court.”

On Saturday evening, MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, were taken to Khar Police Station in connection with a dispute over Hanuman Chalisa. The couple was later apprehended by police.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were charged under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code. Section 153 A is imposed on those who are found to be indulging in “wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion.”

Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana had threatened to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Matoshree residence. They did, however, call off the protest on Saturday, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai.

According to the bail petition, the Ranas complied with the notice and remained confined to their home. It stated that they later issued a public notice of withdrawal on April 23, and thus there was no offence under Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

According to the petition, a large number of Shiv Sainiks gathered outside Rana’s home and shouted slogans. The road’s vehicular traffic was also halted, according to the report.