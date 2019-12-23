Ranchi Assembly Election Result 2019 Live: JMM candidate Mahua Maji leading against BJP's Chandreshwar Prasad Singh in Ranchi by 2,257 votes. Ranchi seat is going to be one of the most important constituencies of the parties. The BJP has a good catch on this seat but this election might bring the challenges for them. Check if the JMM candidate would win the seat or faces the trail once again.

Ranchi Assembly Election Result 2019 Live: Ranchi is one of the most important constituencies in the legislative elections 2019, it has a major literacy rate in the state. The constituency has a lesser Schedule Caste population but Schedule Tribe made 43 per cent in the state. The BJP candidate Chandreshwar Prasad Singh was the winner of the Vidhan Sabha elections, 2014. However, the BJP is taking lead but the JMM candidate is giving tough competition. JMM candidate Mahua Maji leading against BJP’s Chandreshwar Prasad Singh in Ranchi by 2,257 votes. Also, the seat might go to the BJP because the track records suggested that Ranchi stands for the BJP, the INC only grabs the seat for two times.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am by the Election Commission of India among 81 legislative constituencies of Jharkhand Assembly. The ECI declared the elections on all the seats earlier, that undergoes into 5 phases from November 30 and end on December 20. Because of the CAA and NRC protest, there have been some tight security arrangements done by the Election commission on the counting site.

Chandreshwar Prasad Singh, in the election 2014 bagged 95,760 votes but this time JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) candidate has many chances to trail the BJP candidate because of the heavy influence of the opposition. In 2014, JMM candidate Mahua Maji tracked the second position with the votes 36,897. Chandreshwar Prasad Singh did not defeat the JMM candidate with much difference, this time the competition is going to be interesting and the BJP candidate may also have to face the trail.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the parliament seat of the Ranchi constituency was also won by the BJP’s candidate Sanjay Seth. The polling in the Ranchi constituency held on December 12, 2019, in phase 3 of Jharkhand elections. The constituency consists of 370 polling stations in 2019, whereas in 2014 it was 367. The BJP is going to face the challenges as Congress has made the alliance with JMM and RJD.

