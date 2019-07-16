Richa Bharti, accused of sharing communal content on social media, has to distribute copies of Quran to get bail, a Ranchi court ordered on Tuesday.

A Ranchi court on Tuesday granted bail to Richa Bharti, student and accused of sharing communal content on social media, on a very strange condition that put social media in aghast. The court ordered accused to distribute five copies of Quran to spread harmony instead of communalism.

As per the reports, Richa Bharti was held for allegedly sharing communal content on Facebook. Following the court’s orders, Richa Bharti expressed unhappiness and said that she would not distribute the Quran.

Bharti was arrested by the Pithoria police after she shared a message on Facebook which allegedly had hatred content. In cognizance to a complaint filed by a community, the police swiftly reacted and took the necessary action.

After Richa’s arrest, a protest was held in front of Pithoria police station. Later, Pithora rural SP Ashutosh Shekhar controlled the agitators and convinced protesters to call off dharna after giving them assurance of necessary actions.

On Monday, the judicial magistrate Manish Singh had granted her bail on the condition to donate copies of Quran. Court directed Richa to donate a holy book to Sadar Anjuman Islamia Committee and 4 copies of Quran to the libraries of any schools and colleges of the state.

