A complaint of rape is filed by two minor girls who were missing from Jagannathpur police station on this Wednesday. The station officer-in-charge of the Jagannathpur police station Anup Karnakar was noted saying that a missing complaint was made at the station in January first week itself by the family members of the minor girls. The registered complaint said that the elder girl (16-year-old) was a friend of the younger one and had kidnapped her with a motive of trafficking. But this turned out to be false as the girls told the real story after returning.

The office in-charge Karmakar told that both of the girls had stated to the police that they went together for a picnic with their boyfriends on January 2. But, tricking them with the idea of a picnic, the boyfriends allegedly raped the minor girls. They had kept them in a hidden house which comes under Tatisilwai police station limits.

Sujata Kumari Veenapani who is the Superintendent of police gave confirmation that the minor girls had complained of rape. But as the alleged crime took place at Tatisilwai, the whole incident had to be investigated by Tatisilwai police in coordinance with the jurisdiction of rural police, said Sujata.

The statements of the alleged victims were recorded in the Mahila police station and the police proceeding towards filing a case of rape under the appropriate sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

