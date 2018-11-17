The Congress, as well as ruling coalition allies in Goa, have been continuously mounting pressure on the BJP to release a regular medical bulletin describing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health status. Meanwhile, the Congress was also seen dodging the questions thrown at them comparing the silence kept over the illness of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress, as well as ruling coalition allies in Goa, have been continuously mounting pressure on the BJP to release a regular medical bulletin describing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s health status. Meanwhile, the Congress was also seen dodging the questions thrown at them comparing the silence kept over the illness of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Earlier in the day, Congress National Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala explained that how it is just inequitable to compare the two situations.

On being asked whether the Congress had displayed the same transparency over Sonia Gandhi’s illness as it has been demanding from the ruling party over Parrikar’s health status, Surjewala asserted that while Parrikar is holding the position of state’s chief minister at the time of illness, Sonia Gandhi was not holding a cabinet post when she suffered from the illness.

Responding to a question that the Congress was also keeping the cloak of secrecy over Sonia Gandhi’s illness when she was the Congress President and was also heading the National Advisory Council, the Congress leader replied that only those in positions of power are subjected to disclose their affliction in public interest.

While addressing a press conference in Goa, the Congress spokesperson also alleged that in the absence of CM Parrikar, the “power-brokers” have been continuously misusing the state’ s resources.

It has been a couple of months since the BJP has officially announced Manohar Parrikar’s ailment. He has been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and for the last nine months, he has been admitted to the hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi.

Last month, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also agreed to Parrikar’s prolonged ailment, however, he also denied commenting on the Opposition demands to release a regular health status of Parrikar.

