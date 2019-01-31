BJP on Thursday scripted history after winning the Jind Assembly seat in Haryana for the first time, defeating senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Digvijay Chautala, son of expelled INLD leader Ajay Singh Chautala by a margin of more than 12,000 votes.

BJP on Thursday scripted history after winning the Jind Assembly seat in Haryana for the first time, defeating senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Digvijay Chautala, son of expelled INLD leader Ajay Singh Chautala by a margin of more than 12,000 votes. Speaking to the media, Surjewala congratulated BJP candidate Krishan Middha and said he hopes that the BJP and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will fulfil the dreams of the people of Jind while stating that he was given a responsibility by the party which he tried to fulfil to the best of his abilities.

“I hope Manohar Lal Khattar and Krishna Middha ji will fulfil the dreams of the people of Jind. I was given a responsibility by the party which I fulfilled to the best of my abilities, I congratulate Krishna Middha ji,” Randeep was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, the Congress registered a victory in Ramgarh Assembly seat of Rajasthan taking its party’s tally to 100 in the 200-member Assembly. However, Haryana’s Jind bypoll was more crucial as stakes for all the parties, BJP, Congress, INLD, and the newly floated Jannayak Janata Party’s (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala was high. Given the ensuing state Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP wanted Jind to assert itself as the people’s choice, while for the INLD and JJP it was matter moral victory after the in-fighting between the Chautalas.

For the Congress Jind was the battle for supremacy in Haryana, Surjewala in the run-up to the elections had declared the Jind bypoll “battle for the state.”

Jind bypoll in itself was an election with many leaders trying to establish superiority within and outside of their respective parties. However, with all the infighting, BJP emerged as the clear winner as it wrested the seat for the first time in Haryana.

