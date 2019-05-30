Randeep Surjewala on Thursday tweeted that his party has decided to not send any spokesperson on television debates for a month. The party is facing leadership crises as party president Rahul Gandhi sticking on quitting on his post.

With the Congress massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, party media chief Randeep Surjewala on Thursday, 30 May tweeted that his party has decided to not send any spokesperson on television debates for a month. He also requested media channels to not invite any party spokesperson for debates. He tweeted that all media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows.

.@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 30, 2019

This comes after media speculation around the Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s resignation. Also, ICC feels it’s better to keep away the spokespersons out of TV debate as most of them are not in Congress decision-making mechanisms and in this circumstances, they are not in a position to defend or articulate party line with clarity.

Moreover, following the Congress Working Committee meeting, the party has had to clarify on media reports citing remarks made by Gandhi at the closed-door meeting. As the party restricted to 52 seats in the lower house, questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the party’s high command both internally and externally.

The party is facing leadership crises as party president Rahul Gandhi sticking on quitting on his post. However, the leadership crises in the Congress seems to have been temporarily waded off as Rahul Gandhi has been persuaded to maintain the status quo at least for the time being.

Sources say that on Saturday a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party will be held in which the party may elect its leader and the party’s leader in Lok Sabha.

India’s grand old party received a massive defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning just 52 of the 354 seats. The Narendra Modi-led BJP, on the other hand, won 303 seats.

