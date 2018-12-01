Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri movie Rani Weds Raja which is the bhojpuri version of Bollywood superhit Tani Weds Manu, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo in bridal avatar with her fans.

Is Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee getting married? Well, we all are so excited to see her in a bridal avatar but for the time being we have to compromise our desires with her characters in the movies as the lady is not getting hitched. The hottie who has set the Bhojpuri film fraternity on fire ever since she made her acting debut in 2004, took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning picture in a wedding-ready outfit.

Alhtough, this is not the first time that our beauty has posted something like this on her official photo-sharing app but her latest weekend surprise was as perfect as her gym or poolside pictures or videos are. Known for her sultry dance moves and sexy photos, Rani Chatterjee never misses a golden opportunity to make her huge fan following go gaga. Talking about the picture, Rani Chatterjee is seen all decked up in a bridal outfit with beautiful jewellery which is simply complimenting her look.

From a beautiful maang-tikka to hot red lipcolour, Rani Chatterjee latest picture in Indian attire is imply breathtaking. Take a look at the treat she gave to her 189.8k followers on November 30.

Well, Rani Chatterjee is already on cloud nine as the trailer and music of her upcoming movie Rani Weds Raja has already garnered 1 million views on YouTube. The Rani Weds Raja trailer was released on November 27 across the world and ever since that the star couple of Bhojpuri industry are enjoying the praises and love they are getting from their audience.

