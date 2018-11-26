Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to share her poolside selfie. Ruling the Bhojpuri industry since 2004, Rani Chatterjee is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Rani Weds Raja, which is the Bhojpuri version of Bollywood blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Rani Weds Raja. The makers of the film will release the music and trailer of the much-awaited movie of Bhojpuri film industry, tomorrow i.e. November 27. Rani Chatterjee will be seen sharing the screen with Ritesh Pandey. The romantic drama which is the Bhojpuri version of Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut’s blockbuster film Tanu Weds Manu. Helmed by Prashant Kumar Giri, Rani Weds Raja will be bankrolled by Vandana Giri under the banners of Subha Creations.

Talking about the recent post, Rani Chatterjee who is quite active on social media and never disappoints her fans when it comes to sexy photos and sensual videos. While, she was busy wishing her sweetheart friend Rakhi Sawant on her 40th birthday yesterday i.e. November 25, the stunning lady of Bhojpuri industry took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her fans with a hot photo on Monday morning. Well, we all know our stunning diva loves to swim and her often poolside posts are the proof how much she loves water.

In a black printed swimsuit, Rani Chatterjee’s chose to wear a printed lower. With hot pink lip colour adding a perfect touch to the subtle makeup, Chatterjee simply slayed her pool look as she posed for a picture. This is not the first time that Bhojpuri bombshell, who makes her fans go crazy with her sexy curves, has posted her poolside selfie. Take a look at her poolside photos that she has been posting to treat her fans.

