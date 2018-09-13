President Ram Nath Kovind officially appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Thursday, September 13th, he is scheduled to assume office on October 3rd. The incumbent CJI Dipak Misra, who is about to retire, had recommended his name to the Centre for the post.

Justice Gogoi is one of the 4 Supreme Court judges who had held the unprecedented presser in January this year, criticising the administration

He was accompanied by the other three senior judges — Justice J Chelameswar (now retired), Justice MB Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph.

