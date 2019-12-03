Absconding rape accused Nithyananda has brought an island near Trinidad and Tobago and created his own country named Kailaasa.

The self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, who has been absconding and alleged in sexual abuse, rape, embezzlement cases, has created his own country, said reports. Yes, read that right, the fraud baba has established his own country and tagged it as a Hindu sovereign nation. Reports said that Nithyananda’s country will have its own flag, passport, and emblem too. He has named his island as ‘Kailaasa,’ which is in Ecuador near Trinidad and Tobago.

The reports were confirmed by Nityanand’s official website ‘Kailaasa’ which also has a Constitution for the newly formed country. Kailaasa’s constitution has been published in Tamil, Sanskrit, and Hindi.

Kailaasa’s website said that it is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from all around the world. The place will help them to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries. The website further added that the Kailaasa movement was started in the United States lead by Hindu Adi Shaivite minority community members.

Nithyananda’s website described the county as a safe haven for all Hindus, where there will no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, gender or race.

Notably, the boss of this country, Nithyanand, who claimes to build a safe country and give a devotional environment, has been leveled with several serious charges of rape, sexual assault, and money frauds. Reports said that Nithyanand had raped a minor inside his Karnataka ashram. While several other cases of kidnapping and abusing minors in Gujarat ashram were also filed against him.

