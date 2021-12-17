As India remembered Nirbhaya on her 9th death anniversary on December 16, an incident came to light from Karnataka, which served as a shocking reminder that we, as a society, have a long way to go to ensure women safety and bring a societal change.

Former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar’s unsavoury remark “when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy” in Karnataka assembly has sent shock waves across the country. His response was in reaction to Karnataka assembly speaker expressing his helplessness in controlling the business of the house.

The speaker said that it is better the MLAs decide among themselves now. Whatever they say, he will say yes to it as his role has been restrained to just saying yes now. He further expressed that he feels that he should just enjoy the situation as he has given up on trying to control things and take them forward in a systematic manner. It is what the situation has come to now and he is only disappointed that the regular business of the house is not functioning. To which Kumar responded that there is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is the position the speaker is in. Shockingly, Kageri and a few MLAs laughed at Kumar’s comments. Meanwhile, the Speaker further nodded in agreement.

As outrage poured in, slamming the Congress MLA for his remarks, he took to Twitter to apologise and said, “I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!”

But is the apology enough? Isn’t it time that such misogynistic MLAs are sacked to send out a message loud and clear that such insensitive statements are not and should not be tolerated.