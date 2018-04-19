Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented his worries about the Unnao and Kathuo rape incidents at 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' event in London. PM said that a rape is a rape and no communal politics should be played over it. ‘’Such heinous crimes against women could never be accepted,’’ said PM Modi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed diaspora in central London and said the rape of minor was a crime against society but playing blame game was an even bigger mistake. In his address, PM Modi said, rape is rape no communal politics should be played over it. Referring to Unnao and Kathua rape incidents, he added such heinous crimes against women could never be accepted. Who is responsible for this is a matter of concern to the country.

At the event ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ in London Prime Minister said, “A rape is a rape. How can we tolerate this exploitation of our daughters?” “When a child is raped, do we compare metrics versus earlier governments? That is shameful. We cannot say there were this many rapes in our government and that many of yours. That’s the worse way to deal such issue,” said PM Modi. There is nothing worse than a child is raped. Parents get worried because their girl child comes late to home but never asks the boy child.

Prime Minister #NarendraModi said "A rape is a rape. How can we tolerate this exploitation of our daughters?" while calling it shameful to play politics over such issues at #BharatKiBaatSabkeSaath in backdrop of #KathuaCase #UnnaoCase Read @ANI story | https://t.co/X8xpG1cQLv pic.twitter.com/AqyTczsypC — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 18, 2018

‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ event took place in the Westminster’s Central Hall in London and was moderated by noted Indian lyricist Prasoon Joshi, where more than 1700 attendees were present. In the Kathua case, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped continuously for a week in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. In the Unnao case, the victim has alleged that she was raped by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence.

India Prime Minister is scheduled to take in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting along with the other Commonwealth leaders on Thursday, sources.

