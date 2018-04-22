Commenting on the viral video, the J&K police said that those claims were far away from truth. The sedation and rapes of the 8-year-old Kathua girl was based on the opinions presented by medical experts in the case. The opinion also stated that the 8-year-old Kathua girl was held in captivity and was kept on sedatives for at least 7 days.

Terming the video a fake one, the police further added that these videos were "far away from the truth."

In a bid to counter a viral video that claims that the 8-year-old girl in Kathua was not raped, the Jammu and Kashmir police have released a statement claiming that the minor girl was raped before she was strangulated to death in January. Terming the video a fake one, the police further added that these videos were “far away from the truth.” The following statements were released after a video questioning the police chargesheet went viral on social media. The investigating police have named eight people in the rape and murder of the Kathua girl. Citing medical reports, the investigating police also confirmed that the accused had sedated the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her.

The matter was highlighted after the first report by the Forensic Science Laboratory, dated January 30, in the Kathua rape and murder case started doing rounds on the print as well as the electronic media. The reports stated that no sperms were detected, It read, “No spermatozoa were detected.” Reacting to the viral reports, the investigating authorities on Saturday stated that those reports were not true. The Crime Branch said, “For the last couple of days, a section of print/electronic media has published/broadcast information/reports shared on the social media sites as well, which are far from the truth.” They claimed that on the basis of opinions presented by medical experts, it was confirmed that the victim was sexually assaulted and also sedated by the accused.

The authorities added that after the medical opinion by the experts, Section 376 (D) of the Ranbir Penal Code (deals with gang Rape followed by death or persistent vegetative) was added in the Kathua case. The opinion also stated that the 8-year-old Kathua girl was held in captivity and was kept on sedatives. Commenting on the cause of death, the reports said, that girl had died of asphyxia leading to cardiopulmonary arrest. The chargesheet was submitted by the Crime Branch after the completion of all legal formalities of the investigation.

ALSO READ: Bengal horror! Teacher rapes 2 Class 4 students after school hours in classroom for 4 days

As per reports, the 8-year-old Kathua girl was kidnapped on January 10 and her body was later found on January 17 near Rasana village in Hiranagar tehsil in Kathua district.

ALSO READ: Government’s POCSO amendment: What it means

ALSO READ: Cabinet approves death penalty for rapists of children below 12 years

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App