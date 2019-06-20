Singer/ Rapper Hard Kaur is charged with Sedition after she posted pictures of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with derogatory remarks. In one of the posts, she referred to Yogi Adityanath as 'Rapeman Yogi'.

Acting on a complaint filed by Lawyer Shashank Shekhar, UP Police lodged an FIR against the rapper under section 66 of IT act and sections 124A (Sedition), 500 (Defamation), 153A ( Promoting Enmity between different groups on the basis of religion), 505 (Statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC.

On June 18, she posted a photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath referring him to ”RapemanYogi”. She wrote if this guy was a superhero his name would be-RapemanYogi. You call him when you want your sisters, mothers, daughters raped. She also said she personally calls him Orange Rape Man.

She also shared the photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat alleging that he was responsible for all terrorist attacks in India, including Pulwama attack, 26/11. She reminded that constitutional casteism was a crime and the organization was banned by Sardar Patel after Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi. She also said in history Mahatma Buddha and Lord Mahavir fought against the Brahminical caste system. She also accused Bhagwat of being a racist and a murderer.

In one of the videos, she is urging citizens of India to read the constitution of India and be aware of their rights. She also talks about the caste system and how according to the Indian Constitution it was Illegal.

The compliant who is also an RSS worker said that he was deeply hurt to see derogatory remarks against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Rapper also shared a link which redirects to the full text of constitution along with the picture of Gauri Lankesh with the caption ”APUN SABKA BADLEGA” ( I will avenge everyone).

