Rapper Hard Kaur moves United Nations against sedition charges, claims received rape, death threats from Indian ministers, MLAs: Rapper Hard Kaur, who has been courting controversies one after another, on Thursday moved the United Nations (UN) to file a complaint against rape threats being given to her by Indians. In a Facebook Live, the UK-based rapper said that she has filed a complaint in the UN regarding the violence against women and freedom of speech. She further asserted that she has reached the UN to file a case against the sedition charges filed against her for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media.

In the video, Kaur alleged that she has been receiving rape and death threats from several Indian minister and MLAs. However, she claimed that she would not get afraid of such threats and would leave no stone unturned to get justice. Kaur also opened about supporting the Referendum 2020 campaign run by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organization. Referendum 2020 stands for a campaign run by a group of Sikhs that demand a separate homeland for Sikhs. The SFJ has been banned in India and was declared as unlawful.

Kaur has been making headlines ever since she called out on UP CM and RSS chief, which resulted in an FIR being filed against her. She was charged under Sections 124 A (Sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 500(defamation) and 505 (intent to incite) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act.

In the video that has been trending on YouTube, Kaur can be seen urging for support from the women across the globe to continue her fight.

