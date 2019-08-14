Rapper Hard Kaur's Twitter handle suspended over derogatory remarks against PM Modi, Amit Shah: Rapper Hard Kaur has become controversy's favourite child nowadays. The Char Baj Gaye singer's Twitter account has been suspended over her derogatory remarks against PM Modi and Amit Shah.

A day after UK-based rapper Hard Kaur posted a video hurling defamatory remarks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Twitter account of the Char Baj Gaye singer has been suspended, reports said on Wednesday. The video was posted by Kaur on her Instagram handle a couple of days ago. In the video, she was seen standing along with the supporters of Khalistan. The rapper then called out on PM Modi, Amit Shah and challenged them to stop her as she would hoist Khalistani flag on 15 nations on August 15, the Independence Day.

For the past few months, Kaur has been making headlines for her remarks against some of the key political BJP leaders. Recently, a sedition case was filed against her over her objectionable comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Following her comments, an FIR was filed against her various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

Earlier, she came out in support of Khalistan. In a Facebook Live and few Instagram posts, Kaur extended her support to secessionist Referendum 2020 campaign run by a group of Sikhs, demanding a separate homeland for Sikhs.

In the Facebook Live, Kaur revealed that she had moved the United Nations to file a complaint against sedition charges filed against her and freedom of speech. She further accused several BJP leaders and Indian ministers of sending her death and rape threats. She further added that she would fight for women’s rights and violence against women.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App