Rare Disease Alert: Kerala Man Diagnosed With Murine Typhus

A 75-year-old man from Kerala has been diagnosed with Murine Typhus, a rare bacterial infection, following his recent travels to Vietnam and Cambodia. His case, confirmed on October 11, marks a notable occurrence in the region as it is believed to be the first diagnosed instance of this disease locally.

Upon returning from his trip, the elderly patient experienced severe body pain and fatigue, prompting him to seek medical attention. Initial tests aimed at identifying rat-induced and flea-borne diseases yielded inconclusive results. However, doctors observed deteriorating liver and kidney functions, leading to further investigation.

Considering his travel history, the medical team suspected Murine Typhus, utilizing Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology to identify the bacterial infection through microbial DNA. Confirmation tests were subsequently conducted at CMC Vellore.

What is Murine Typhus?

Murine Typhus, also known as endemic typhus or flea-borne spotted fever, is caused by the flea-borne bacteria Rickettsia typhi. The disease is primarily transmitted to humans through bites from infected fleas, often found on rats, mice, and sometimes pets like cats and dogs. Notably, this infection is not spread from person to person.

How Does Murine Typhus Spread?

The disease spreads when the feces of infected fleas come into contact with cuts or scrapes on the skin. In India, similar rare bacterial infections have previously been reported in regions like the Northeast, Madhya Pradesh, and Kashmir.

Symptoms of Murine Typhus

Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days post-exposure and may include:

Fever

Headache

Body ache

Joint pains

Nausea and vomiting

Stomach aches

Skin rashes

If left untreated, the illness can persist for over two weeks and lead to complications that may last for months.

Treatment Options

Currently, there is no vaccine for Murine Typhus. However, antibiotics such as doxycycline are effective in treating the infection. Timely treatment is crucial; without it, the disease can escalate quickly and potentially become fatal in rare cases.

Prevention Measures

To prevent Murine Typhus, households with pets should maintain regular flea treatments and remain vigilant for signs of flea infestations. Keeping living spaces clean and free of potential flea habitats can significantly reduce the risk of transmission.

As this case highlights the importance of awareness regarding rare diseases, it serves as a reminder for travelers to be cautious and informed about potential health risks in foreign destinations.

