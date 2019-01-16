2019 Lok Sabha polls: Rashtriya Lok Dal is likely to contest three seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as the Samajwadi Party has decided to give up one seat to fit Ajit Singh in SP-BSP alliance. The RLD, which has a strong base in western Uttar Pradesh, will contest from Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Mathura seats.

However, an RLD candidate will contest on SP ticket as only two seats were left after the finalisation of SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 polls. This final seat-sharing comes hours after the meeting between RLD national vice president Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter's residence in Lucknow.

Both SP and BSP have decided to contest on 38 seats each, while alliance will not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, seats held by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

RLD chief Ajit Singh had earlier said that he would contest from his stronghold Baghpat and his son Jayant will contest from Mathura constituency. BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said the alliance between her party and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 polls was giving the ruling BJP sleepless nights.

After being snubbed by the SP-BSP alliance, the Congress has decided to contest all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party, however, said it welcomes anti-BJP alliances to topple the Modi government from power in 2019 parliamentary elections. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 parliamentarians in Lok Sabha. The BJP had wrested Uttar Pradesh in 2014 polls, winning 71 seats on its own and two others went to its ally, Apna Dal.

