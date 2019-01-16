RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter's residence in Lucknow to discuss seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shortly after the meeting, RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary said the meeting was positive and the seat share of RLD in Uttar Pradesh grand alliance will be finalised soon.

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter’s residence in Lucknow to discuss seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shortly after the meeting, RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary said the meeting was positive and the seat share of RLD in Uttar Pradesh grand alliance will be finalised soon. This comes days after Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav announced their Uttar Pradesh alliance in Lucknow for 2019 polls.

Both parties have decided to contest on 38 each out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, while alliance will field no candidate in Amethi and Rae Bareli, the constituencies of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi. This virtually leaves only 2 seats for smaller parties like RLD. The much-awaited alliance has left the Ajit Singh-led party confused as the party wants to contest 5 seats in Uttar Pradesh including its stronghold Kairana. The party has a strong base in western Uttar Pradesh where Jats have a significance share in the population.

Jayant Chaudhary, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national vice-president: It was a good meeting with Akhilesh ji. I feel that we will be successful in our effort. pic.twitter.com/ROohRBEzpd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2019

If reports are to be believed, RLD also wants to contest from Mathura, a parliamentary seat currently held by BJP’s Hema Malini. RLD supremo Ajit Singh had said that he would contest from his stronghold Baghpat and his son Jayant Chaudhary once again will contest from Mathura.

After being snubbed from the SP-BSP alliance, the Congress has decided to contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi has called SP-BSP alliance an opportunistic act. While speaking at BJP’s national convention at Ramlila Maidan, the prime minister said the choice for voters in 2019 Lok Sabha will be between stability and instability. The BJP had swept Uttar Pradesh in 2014, winning 71 seats on its own.

