Ratan Tata Death: Maharashtra Government Declares Day of Mourning for Ratan Tata

On Thursday, October 10, the Maharashtra government declared a state-wide day of mourning to pay tribute to the late Ratan Tata, the iconic industrialist and philanthropist. Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday in Mumbai, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that all national flags across government offices and buildings in the state will be flown at half-mast to honor the memory of Tata.

In a statement released by the government, Chief Minister Shinde said, “Gem of India Ratan Tata is no more, this is very sad news for everyone. A large number of people were inspired and motivated by him. He is the pride of Maharashtra.”

As a further mark of respect, the Maharashtra government canceled all official events scheduled for the day. Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar confirmed the cancellations, stating, “All the programs of the state government in Mumbai have been cancelled for tomorrow, due to the death of industrialist Ratan Tata.”

Public Viewing and Funeral Arrangements

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. This will allow the public and prominent figures to pay their last respects to the man who transformed Indian industry and contributed greatly to society.

The final rites will take place later in the day in the Worli area of Mumbai. Police authorities, under the leadership of Additional Commissioner of Mumbai South Region Abhinav Deshmukh, will oversee security arrangements to ensure the funeral proceeds smoothly.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis Pay Tribute

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Shinde referred to Tata as the “Kohinoor of India,” expressing his sorrow at the loss of such a monumental figure. “Ratan Tata was a desh bhakt (patriot) and desh premi (lover of the nation). He helped thousands of people and contributed immensely to the country,” Shinde added.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed similar sentiments, calling Ratan Tata’s passing “a great loss for the country.” Fadnavis praised Tata not only for his success in the business world but also for his contributions to society and the image he helped build for India on the global stage. “Ratan Tata was not only a very successful industrialist but also a bigger personality because of the way he worked for the country and society. He has set up successful industries and a trust that has given our country a global image,” Fadnavis said. He further emphasized that Tata’s passing leaves a void in India that cannot easily be filled.

A Legacy of Industry and Philanthropy

Ratan Tata is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate. During his tenure as chairman, Tata spearheaded key acquisitions that included Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel, expanding the Tata Group’s global footprint. His vision for the group was not just about profits but also about nation-building and contributing to the betterment of society.

Tata’s philanthropic work is equally legendary. Through the Tata Trusts, he championed causes related to education, healthcare, rural development, and animal welfare. His contributions have touched millions of lives, cementing his place as one of India’s greatest philanthropists.

Maharashtra’s Tribute to a National Icon

The Maharashtra government’s decision to honor Ratan Tata with a day of mourning underscores the deep respect the state had for him. As the pride of Maharashtra, Tata was revered for his humility, generosity, and dedication to India’s progress. His passing has left an immense void, not only in Indian business but also in the hearts of those who admired his relentless pursuit of making India a better place.

As the state and the nation come together to bid farewell to one of the greatest industrialists India has ever seen, Ratan Tata’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of business leaders and philanthropists. His life’s work, built on integrity, compassion, and innovation, remains a guiding light for India’s future.

Also read: Ratan Tata’s Financial Legacy: A Look At the Wealth Of A Visionary