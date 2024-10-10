Ratan Tata Death: Prime Minister Modi and Leaders Pay Tribute to the Visionary Business Icon

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to Noel Tata, the brother of Ratan Tata, to express his heartfelt condolences following the death of the legendary businessman and philanthropist. Ratan Tata, a figurehead of the Tata Group who shaped Indian industry for decades, passed away on Wednesday night at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 86.

In the wake of this national loss, the Government of India has ensured that top officials pay their respects. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Ratan Tata’s funeral as the official representative of the Indian government.

Prime Minister Modi’s Tribute to Ratan Tata

Despite departing for a two-day trip to Laos for the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, Prime Minister Modi took a moment to pay tribute to Ratan Tata. In a series of heartfelt posts on X (formerly Twitter), Modi referred to Tata as a “visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.”

Modi highlighted Tata’s unparalleled contributions to Indian society, not only through his business ventures but also through his dedication to philanthropy. “He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, and animal welfare, to name a few,” Modi wrote, underscoring Tata’s tireless commitment to the betterment of India.

A Legacy of Dreaming Big and Giving Back

Ratan Tata’s legacy extends far beyond the boardroom. He was known for his ability to dream big, envisioning a modern and self-sufficient India. Modi emphasized this in his tribute, noting that Tata was driven not just by profits, but by his desire to give back to society. “His passion towards dreaming big and giving back” was what set him apart as an extraordinary leader, Modi observed.

Reflecting on their personal relationship, Modi shared fond memories of their meetings. “I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the Chief Minister. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi,” Modi recalled. His words reflected the respect and admiration he had for Tata, both as a businessman and as a person. “Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

A Day of Mourning in Maharashtra

To honor Ratan Tata’s life and contributions, the Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning on Thursday. The Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that the national flag on all government offices in the state would be flown at half-mast. Additionally, all entertainment events scheduled for the day have been canceled as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Tata’s mortal remains have been placed at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai, where the public can pay their last respects between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday. His final rites will be performed later in the day in the Worli area of Mumbai, drawing an end to the life of one of India’s most revered figures.

Ratan Tata: A Visionary Leader and Compassionate Philanthropist

Ratan Tata was a visionary leader who transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse while remaining deeply committed to the social causes close to his heart. He spearheaded numerous philanthropic initiatives through the Tata Trusts, focusing on education, healthcare, rural development, and animal welfare.

His leadership style, marked by humility and integrity, won him admiration not only in India but across the world. He was known for making strategic business moves that expanded the Tata Group’s global footprint, including the landmark acquisitions of Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel. Yet, despite his immense success, Tata remained grounded, with a deep sense of responsibility to give back to society.

Tributes Pour in for the ‘Koh-i-Noor of India’

Political leaders, business magnates, and ordinary citizens alike have expressed their grief over the passing of Ratan Tata. Union Home Minister Amit Shah referred to Tata as “the Koh-i-Noor of India” in his tribute, emphasizing the unparalleled impact Tata had on the country. Shah, along with other dignitaries, will attend the funeral to honor the life and legacy of the iconic industrialist.

The loss of Ratan Tata has left a void in Indian industry and society, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His contributions to business, philanthropy, and nation-building will be remembered for years to come.