Thursday, October 10, 2024
Ratan Tata To Be Honored With State Funeral: Significance And Ceremony

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital, will be honored with a state funeral. Shinde visited Breach Candy Hospital earlier today, where Tata was admitted.

Condolences from Leadership

Expressing his grief, Shinde remarked, “Gem of India Ratan Tata is no more; this is very sad news for everyone. A large number of people were inspired and motivated by him. He is the pride of Maharashtra. He helped thousands of people. Ratan Tata was the Kohinoor of our country. He has contributed immensely to the nation; he was a ‘desh bhakt’ and ‘desh premi.’ His relatives have said that he will be kept at NCPA from 10 am to 4 pm for darshan.”

Tributes from Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Tata, calling him a “visionary business leader, compassionate soul, and extraordinary human being.” Modi highlighted Tata’s commitment to significant causes such as education, healthcare, sanitation, and animal welfare, stating, “One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back.”

Final Moments and Legacy

Ratan Tata passed away at Breach Candy Hospital at 11:30 pm. In a family statement, his relatives expressed their comfort in the “outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him.” They added that while he is no longer physically present, his legacy of humility, generosity, and purpose will continue to inspire future generations.

Chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran, reflected on Tata’s impact, saying, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

Understanding State Funerals

A state funeral is typically reserved for dignitaries such as presidents, prime ministers, and other high-ranking officials. It can also be granted to individuals who have made significant contributions to the country, as determined by the Home Ministry. Such funerals may include ceremonial honors like a gun salute, draping of the coffin with the national flag, and wreath-laying by mourners. The defense ministry oversees the arrangements for these ceremonies.

