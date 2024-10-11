Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
we-woman

Ratna for Ratan Tata: From The 2006 Singur Controversy To Residents Now Calling For Bharat Ratna

The nation is in deep mourning following the passing of Ratan Tata, one of India’s most respected industrialists and philanthropists.

The nation is in deep mourning following the passing of Ratan Tata, one of India’s most respected industrialists and philanthropists. Tata’s visionary leadership has profoundly impacted millions, leaving a remarkable legacy in Indian industry and society. His ethos of ethical leadership, innovative business practices, and extensive philanthropic initiatives has inspired countless Indians, and his influence will continue to be felt for generations.

A ceremonial guard of honor was held in Mumbai to pay tribute to Tata, attended by numerous politicians and public figures. The somber occasion reflected the immense respect he commanded across various sectors of society.

The Singur Controversy In 2006

Ratan Tata’s business journey was not without challenges, most notably the Singur controversy in 2006. The issue arose over land acquisition for Tata Motors’ proposed automobile factory in Singur, West Bengal, which would have been used to manufacture the Tata Nano, a compact car designed for the masses.

At the time, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, supported the project. However, it faced strong opposition from various political parties, most notably from Mamata Banerjee, who protested against the forced acquisition of land from local farmers.

Banerjee even undertook an indefinite hunger strike, which garnered widespread attention. In response to the escalating tensions, Tata eventually announced the withdrawal of the project from Singur in October.

The Singur movement, aimed at protecting agricultural land and supporting the reluctant farmers, played a significant role in reshaping the political landscape of West Bengal. What was once poised to be the birthplace of Tata’s dream Nano project is now a symbol of resistance and change.

In a touching development, many residents of Singur have expressed their desire to see Ratan Tata honored with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, to recognize his immense contributions to the nation.

What would have happened to West Bengal’s Development, If The Nano Project Would Not have been opposed? 

Former Governor of Tripura, Tathagata Roy, said, “It is my personal belief that great damage has been done to the state of West Bengal by the CPM’s policy of driving out industry. It is part of the communist philosophy that people must be kept poor so that their demands are limited, making it easier to meet those demands.”

Also Read: NewsX Campaigns Ratna For Ratan: Know List Of Ratan Tata’s Awards

Filed under

Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata NewsX Campaign Tata Motors Tata Nano West Bengal Singur Controversy
