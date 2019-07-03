Ratnagiri dam breach: NDRF teams are carrying out search operations along with additional recuse teams consisting of government officials, police and volunteers. 23 persons have lost their lives after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall yesterday.

Ratnagiri dam breach: Amid the heavy monsoons in the financial capital of the country, at least six people were killed after a dam breached on late Tuesday night and washed away several houses in Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra. Reportedly, more than 20 people have gone missing.

The breach of the dam took place at about 10 pm last night after heavy rains in the last two days. The rescue team has begun searching for the missing people and managed to recover two bodies in the early hours of this morning.

Officials though are suggesting that the number of missing people could increase. At least seven villages downstream the dams have been cut off, said the Ratnagiri police official.

He said that the Tiware dam on a rivulet in Chiplun had started developing cracks because of heavy rains after Tuesday evening. Before villagers downstream could be alerted, the dam developed a rupture flooding the villages and hamlets within minutes.

NDRF teams are carrying out search operations additional to recuse teams consisting of government officials, police and volunteers. Over 10 houses from a hamlet adjacent to the dam were washed away in which about 20-24 people were initially reported missing. The search team recovered the bodies of 2 adult males along with 4 others.

High level enquiry will be initiated into the unfortunate incident.

State Government has announced ₹5 lakh assistance and also asked BMC for another assistance of ₹5 lakh.

Government will take care of all medical expenses of the injured:CM @Dev_Fadnavis on #MumbaiRains@mybmc — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 2, 2019

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been stationed in the area to escort local police, district disaster management cell and fire brigade in the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the city has received an unprecedented 300 to 400 mm rain in the past 12 hours, highest in the past decade. The existing drainage system is incompetent to cope with such a heavy downpour, coupled with a high tide this afternoon. Fadnavis has also announced a compensation of 5 lakh to the families of those killed in the wall crash.

The monsoon has brought major parts of Maharashtra to a standstill especially its capital Mumbai. Besides Mumbai, heavy rains were also recorded in Thane, Palaghar and Raigad districts as also Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and western parts of the state.

