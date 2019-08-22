Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath nephew Ratul Puri has moved a Delhi court to surrender in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. He is currently in Enforcement Directorate custody over his alleged involvement in bank fraud.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri, who was arrested on Monday in connection with a bank fraud case, has moved the Delhi court to surrender in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

He filed the plea before Special Judge Arvind Kumar who has kept the matter for Friday hearing. On Wednesday, the court declined to cancel a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Puri in the chopper scam case. Currently, he is in Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody over his alleged involvement in the bank fraud.

On Monday, he was arrested in the Rs 354 crore bank fraud by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Puri’s office had called the arrest unfortunate and politically motivated. He was arrested following a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India. People involved in the bank scam comprised former Moserbaer (now defunct) managing director Deepak Puri, directors Nita Puri, Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma.

The Central Bank of India had alleged that Moserbaer had taken additional loans from several banks and misused the money to forge documents for a Rs 354-crore fraud.

In the AgustaWestland chopper scam, he has been accused of facilitating Rs 3,600 crore deal for luxury helicopters bought for political leaders in 2007

On Monday, he was interrogated over his connection in the Agusta case and same day he was also booked in the bank fraud. The Central Bureau of Investigation told a Delhi court on Monday that Puri had been deliberately avoiding investigation into the money laundering case related to chopper scam. Puri, in his defence, said he would be cooperating in the chopper deal investigation only if the court cancelled the non-bailable warrant against him.

