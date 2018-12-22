Seven doctors held at a rave party in Hyderabad: The Telangana police lately busted a rave party in the Gajwel region in a villa at Celebrity Resorts, and arrested 7 doctors at the party. In a similar incident, in September this year, Shamshabad Zone’s SOT raided a farmhouse in Santhapur village and busted a party where 12 persons including 4 women and one transgender.

Seven doctors held at a rave party in Hyderabad: The Telangana police lately busted a rave party in the Gajwel region in a villa at Celebrity Resorts, and arrested 7 doctors at the party, reported Telangana Today. As per the report, the police also rescued four girls at the spot. After receiving a tip-off, the police raided the villa and held 7 persons then and there, who were all medical practitioners. Other media reports said the rave party was organised by a team of doctors who hailed from Gajwel area under Shamirpet police station limits.

Various incidents of rave parties have been reported from the same area, a report by a website called My Nation said in 2014, 26 engineers were apprehended from a similar rave party at Shamirpet, Telangana. In a similar incident, in September this year, Shamshabad Zone’s SOT raided a farmhouse in Santhapur village and busted a party where 12 persons including 4 women and one transgender were taken into custody.

The incident became a centre of major controversy despite the state police’s strict warning against conducting such parties, terming them as illegal but organisers continued to ignore the warnings issued the police and held rave parties for their clients who were mainly MNC staff and businessmen.

Meanwhile, the September this year, the police said that such illegal parties mainly conducted by the young people had become rare due to incessant raids and stringent warnings. They further said they had not only owned owners of the villas but also counselled them regarding such parties.

However, the police were too dubious about the youth claiming the latter might find other sites to conduct the party. Keeping this in mind, the police was quite vigilante at Shamirpet, Moinabad Shankarpally and on the outskirts of the city.

