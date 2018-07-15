Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that Aadhaar was completely safe and secure and even if one would try for billion times, then also it cannot be hacked. Ravi Shankar Prasad also said that India should not miss the digital revolution but emerge as a leader.

Union Minister for Law & Justice, Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday while speaking on the security of Aadhaar data said that it cannot be hacked even if one tries for a billion times. The Union Law Minister said that Aadhaar is completely safe and secure. Once again pitching high on digital India, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that we missed industrila revolution, entrepreneurial revolution in the 60s, 70s due to licence-quota raj but India would not want to miss the digital revolution rather it would like to emerge as the leader in this digital age and that’s what the philosophy of digital India is.

Speaking on the Aadhaar data, Ravi Shankar Prasad while talking data said that in every three seconds Aadhaar authorities perform 3 crore authentication. There are almost 80 crore bank accounts linked to Aadhaar while in a country of 130 billion, there is 122 Aadhaar card. Talking on digital India, the Union Minister said that India is home to 121 crore mobile phones, 450 million smartphones, more than 50 crore internet connections.

Digital India is a transformative programme to empower common people with technology. India would like to become the leader in this digital age. Talking about other government programmes, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that like digital India, Skill India, Startup India, Smart Cities are all technology-centric, powered programmes to take India forward.

Previously, during Supreme Court’s hearing on Aadhaar data security, Aadhaar chairman had said that it would take someone the age of the universe to hack Aadhaar data, saying that it was completely safe and secure.

