Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while speaking at the India News Manch on the completion of 4 years of Modi government on Friday spoke on various issues including the recently concluded Karnataka elections, BJP’s Beti Bachao Beti Padao campaign, corruption, the politics of Congress, the issue of triple talaq and other issues. Speaking about Karnataka, Ravi Shankar Prasad started of by condemning the Congress-JDS alliance forming the government as the mandate was for the BJP, though the party was short of 5-7 seats.

Speaking about women empowerment, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government is working for women empowerment. Hitting out at the Congress and opposition parties, the Union Minister asked, “Why Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee are silent on the issue of triple Talaq.” It is because of the awareness about women empowerment during Modi regime, the female sex ratio in Haryana has improved. It is during their government that a law awarding death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below 12 years of age has come into action.

There is no charge of corruption in 4 years of Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised India’s status globally and it is during their government’s time when people are hopeful. On the issue of the senior Supreme Court judges press conference last year when they had raised concerns about the function of judiciary, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it was unusual but we should believe in judiciary.

Taking about employment and social welfare schemes, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has saved around 90,000 crore when subsidies linked to banks. Ravi Shankar Prasad further mentioned that in order to generate employment in cities from where people migrate to metro for jobs, the government has been able to open 89 BPOs in 27 states (especially in Bihar and UP). When Modi government came into power, there were only 2 mobile manufacturing factories but now there are 120 mobile factories in the country.

Responding to the long pending of Ayodhya dispute, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that there should be an early judgement in the case. Concluding with his remarks, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that country cannot be run on the opportunistic alliance.

