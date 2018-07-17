Ravi Shankar Prasad in response to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's unconditional support for women's quota has demanded support on triple talaq bill and prohibition of nikah halala. Earlier, Congress President had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament

Prasad in his letter proposed a new deal and said that both the parties should approve, in both the houses of Parliament the Women's Reservation Bill, the law prohibiting triple talaq

A day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi extended full support to Women’s Reservation Bill, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote back asking him to show support on triple talaq and prohibition of nikah halala.

Prasad in his letter proposed a new deal and said that both the parties should approve, in both the houses of Parliament the Women’s Reservation Bill, the law prohibiting triple talaq and imposing a penal penalty on those who violate the law and prohibiting Nikah Halala.

Referring to Rahul’s letter wherein he had extended unconditional support for Women’s Reservation Bill, Law Minister said that the government welcomes the initiative but it would also like to understand why the bill was taken up by the UPA government and was allowed to lapse. Prasad went on to ask, whether all of Congress’ allies would support the bill or disrupt the house as they had done on earlier occasions when the Bill was brought to Parliament.

“As national parties, we cannot have two set of standards in dealing with women and their rights. We are already too late in conferring the right of adequate representation, equality in personal laws and doing away with such provisions which compromise with women’s dignity. Another bill of significant social importance in granting of constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes. It also deserves your party’s unqualified support for assured passage. The government would be eagerly awaiting for your response,” Prasad was quoted as saying by India.com

The Congress President had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on Wednesday. In the letter, the Congress President offered his party support to the Bill and said the time had come for change, and for women to take their rightful place in state legislature and Parliament.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More