Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad gave a strong rebuttal while hitting out at former Prime Minister Manmonhan Singh after the latter criticised the economic policies of the Modi government and took a jibe at him by saying that no PM had stooped as low as Modi to gain the power. Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on former prime minister saying that either Manmohan Singh has not done his homework well or the politician in him has taken over the economist. The former Prime Minister had criticised PM Modi-led government’s economic policies and for not reviewing amendments made to the policies under the Modi regime.

Further lashing out at former PM Manmohan Singh, who failed to take his own party into confidence, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “You (Manmohan) could not even persuade your party to pass the Fugitives Bill.” Reportedly, the bill seeks to confiscate properties and assets of economic offenders that evade prosecution by remaining outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts. Economic offenses with a value of more than Rs 100 crores, which are listed in the schedule of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, come under the purview of this law.

The attack and counter-attack between the BJP and Congress have intensified in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 as both the parties are trying every bit to woo and lure voters ahead of the high stale elections in the state. Karnataka elections are important in many ways as a win here will set up the tone for that particular party for assembly elections in other states in the later part of the year and 2019 General Elections.

PM Modi, who is in Karnataka these days, is addressing a number of rallies in the state to promote his party. BJP president Ami Shah, BJP Karnataka Chief and party’s chief ministerial candidate is also public addresses to lure voters and set the tone against the ruling Congress government.

