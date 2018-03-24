Hours after Rahul Gandhi slammed the Union Law and Justice Minister over pendency of cases in the country's judicial system, Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Congress President saying that notice issued by the Central government to Cambridge Analytica has naturally worried you. The minister added that it depicts Rahul Gandhi frustration, he is frustrated and dragging judiciary. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over huge pendency of cases in the courts and shortage of judges in the country.

Prasad further added that "Mr Rahul Gandhi, maintain your track record your team has failed again by not doing their homework."

Average appointments of High Court Judges under United Province Alliance (UPA)-1 were 86 per year, and in UPA-2 it was 79 per year. Under the NDA it has been 109 per year. While showcasing numbers, Prasad appreciated his government over unprecedented increase in posts of Judges in High Courts. In 2016 a record 126 High Court were appointed were in one year- highest since independence. Since May 2014 NDA Govt appointed 17 Supreme Court Judges, 326 High Court Judges and made 304 additional judges permanent and created 173 new posts of High Court Judges compared to 20 created in UPA-2, which clearly depict over 8 fold increase in new judge position, said Prasad in a tweet.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi, the notice given to Cambridge Analytica for Data Manipulation has naturally worried you. Angry, frustrated and apprehensive, you are now dragging the judiciary. Deeply reprehensible. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 24, 2018

Through a graphical representation showcasing funds released under Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Development of infrastructure facilities for subordinate Judiciary, the minister said, “pendency is the legacy which UPA Govt of 10years had given us where judicial infrastructure development was the lowest priority. We are improving the situation by creating more infrastructures, more digitization & greater technology application in the disposal of cases.

Mr Rahul Gandhi, maintaining your track record your team has failed you once again by not doing their homework. Average appointments of High Court Judges under UPA-1 was 86 per year, and in UPA-2 it was 79 per year. Under NDA it has been 109 per year. pic.twitter.com/84QX8RK0jC — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 24, 2018

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over huge pendency of cases in the courts and shortage of judges in the country. Rahul Gandhi on Twitter said, “Legal system collapsing under Pending Cases: Supreme Court 55,000+, High Court 37 Lakh+, Lower Courts 2.6 Crore+. Yet, a staggering 400 High Court and 6,000 Lower Court judges not appointed.”

