Irked over Congress leader Shashi Tharoor comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday sought an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for Tharoor’s remarks. In a blistering attack at the Congress scion, Prasad asserted that Rahul Gandhi claims himself to be a Shiv bhakta while one of his leaders has almost abused the sanctity of Shiv Linga.

Referring to Tharoor as a one of the Congress’ small leader, the BJP stalwart said that it is a horrific denunciation of Lord Mahadev. “While Rahul Gandhi who claims himself to be a Shiv bhakt, one of his small leaders has almost abused the sanctity of Shiv Linga and Lord Mahadev by referring to chappal attack through named sources,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tharoor’s statement.

Earlier on Sunday while addressing an audience at the Bengaluru Literature Festival, Tharoor quoted an unnamed RSS source who had once compared PM Modi to a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, adding that you can’t remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal either.

Besides this, Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP had also criticised PM Modi in his book, The Paradoxical Prime Minister. Highlighting the recent lynchings in the country, Tharoor had attacked that government in his book after expressing his version of India. He explained that in his version of new India, people won’t get lynched over the food they eat.

