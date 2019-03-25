Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the Congress has always been anti-poor and its president Rahul Gandhi's fake dream of minimum income will not bring any relief to the poor of this country. He said Indira Gandhi had raised the slogan of Gareebi Hatao in 1971, but nothing happened on the ground.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the Congress has always been anti-poor and its president Rahul Gandhi’s fake dream of minimum income will not bring any relief to the poor of this country. He said Indira Gandhi had raised the slogan of gareebi hatao in 1971, but nothing happened on the ground. The Union Minister also referred to Rajiv Gandhi’s admission that if Rs 1 is sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reaches the poor. He further questioned why is Rahul Gandhi remembering the poor now and termed Congress’ minimum income scheme a poll gimmick.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Congress misled the country on the issue of poverty for 50 years. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi didn’t take the necessary steps to remove poverty despite winning 1971 elections on the slogan of gareebi hatao, the Minister added.

Earlier today, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi promised that India’s 20 per cent poor families will get yearly Rs 72,000 in their bank accounts under minimum basic guarantee scheme if his party is voted to power at the Centre. Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference said it will be the world’s largest minimum income scheme. The Congress’ scheme will be called NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana or Minimum Income Scheme).

Union Min RS Prasad: Today Rahul Gandhi announced Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme.Indira Gandhi had raised slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' in 1971.We thought poverty had been removed but nothing happened. Rajiv Gandhi was PM,he said I send Re 1 from Delhi&only 15 paise reaches villages pic.twitter.com/rsZmStMER2 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

As per the scheme, around 5 crore families and 25 crore people will directly be benefitted, the Congress president told mediapersons. In January this year, Rahul Gandhi had announced a framework for the minimum income guarantee scheme.

The big announcement has come just a few weeks ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The polling for the first phase will be held on April 11. The votes will be counted on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More