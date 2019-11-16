Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Rahul Gandhi’s Young India Charitable trust in a recent press conference. Union Minister called it a fraud and a business company that has been accused of tax violation of Rs 100 crore. BJP leader asked former Congress president to pay the tax along with a penalty. He also asked him to accept his mistake and suggested him to write an apology.

Earlier Income Tax tribunal rejected Rahul Gandhi’s plea over Young India charitable trust.

Congress leader wanted to convert the organization into an NGO but the application was rejected by the IT tribunal. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked to reopen the case and to begin hearing on the issue. The Income Tax Tribunal claimed that this organization did not perform any welfare activity, everything that happened in the company was just to make money.

The journals of the company are proof of the privatized business. Rahul Gandhi earlier claimed that this is an NGO and all the activities and projects done for the welfare of the people but Income Tax tribunal slams all these promises. Tribunal came up with many proofs and legal information that justified the allegations on Rahul Gandhi. Income Tax Tribunal said that Association Journal limited allowed the company to run the business and was enjoying the benefits since the company has started. There was a lot of business deal that happened under this company but there were no signs of being an NGO.

Rahul Gandhi’s Young India charitable trust faced the issue in 2011 when they had been alleged for a commercial run of the company. Delhi High Court then rejected their plea and rejected the reassessment of the charitable house. The court declared it a commercial organization. After that, the senior leader of BJP Oscar Fernandes raised the issue in the Supreme court.

