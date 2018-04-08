Hitting out at opposition parties over calling BJP anti-Dalit, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said BJP was the only pro-Dalit parties. The minister added that Congress, BSP have done nothing for the backward community, they are conspiring to disturb the peace. The saffron party comes aggressive on the opposition with its Dalit face Thawarchand Gehlot. The statement comes days after Dalit community hold protests across the country over alleged dilution of SC/ST Atrocities Act by Supreme Court.

Amid ongoing unrest within the Dalit community over alleged dilution of SC/ST Atrocities Act by Supreme Court, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said BJP was the only pro-Dalit party. Hitting back at opposition parties over calling BJP anti-Dalit, the minister said opposition parties, including Congress, BSP are conspiring to disturb the peace. The saffron party comes out with its popular face among the underprivileged community, Minister of Social Justice Thawarchand Gehlot. The minister said the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi is trying to disturb the peace with his lies. In recent days, leaders and lawmakers from BJP have criticised their own party over the way party handled the Dalit issues.

Gehlot added that architect of our constitution Dr Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram never supported violent protests. The opposition parties are trying to fuel the fire, divide the country for their political interests. They are still not able to digest that Narendra Modi, who comes from backward family become the Prime Minister of this country. Parties like BSP, Congress have done nothing for Dalits, as the backward community is just part of their speeches. Prasad also claimed that only Mayawati in 2007 wrote to state police to stop the misuse of the act. The minister also attacked the Congress for not according Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar since his death in 1956.

The statements by union ministers come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is “walking on the path shown by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar”, the father of Indian constitution and Dalit icon. Taking out a dig at the Congress party, he also said, “no other government has done as much as we have in honouring Dr Ambedkar. Modi claimed that it was his government that completed the Ambedkar international Centre, however, the idea was carved out when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister and it no other govt honoured him as much as NDA did.

Also, on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 38th Foundation Day, with the party leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rebuked Opposition by saying that it was turning “increasingly violent” due to the fact that people born in backward castes are in the country’s top position and also because of the rising BJP’s strength.

