Hitting out at the Congress party which accused the BJP of playing unfair to form the government in Karnataka, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Congress is unable to digest defeat in Karnataka. The Karnataka Governor on Wednesday invited BJP's Yeddyurappa to form the next government in Karnataka. Yeddyurappa will swearing-in ceremony will be held tomorrow at 9 am.

The Karnataka Governor on Thursday invited BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa Vajubhai Vala Governor has invited BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in Karnataka and has given him 15-days time to prove the majority. Yeddyurappa will take oath alone at 9 am and after proving the majority, the cabinet will be sworn-in. BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, followed by Congress with 78 seats and JDS winning 37 seats. BJP Karnataka legislators earlier on Wednesday chose Yeddyurappa as their leader. The BJP Karnataka chief had on Tuesday met the Governor and staked claim to form the government.

Addressing a press conference soon after the Governor invited Yeddyurappa to form the government, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while citing Constitution and other judgments, explained why BJP, who is the single largest party in Karnataka, has been invited to form the government. Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at Congress saying that they are not able to digest the defeat in Karnataka.

Tomorrow BS Yeddyurappa will be taking oath (as CM of Karnataka) alone, after proving majority cabinet will be sworn in: Murlidhar Rao, BJP #KarnatakaElectionResults2018 pic.twitter.com/WZIiA8DcdB — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

Further slamming the Congress, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “The party that blew up the constitution to shambles is teaching us the constitution, the party that imposed President rule the most number of times is giving us lessons.”

However, hitting back at the BJP, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala said, “We want to ask Amit Shah ji that if two parties cannot come together in post-poll coalition, then how did you form governments in Goa and Manipur by superseding single largest party? Governor has shamed his office.”

Karnataka Governor's letter inviting BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to form government. #KarnatakaElectionResults2018 pic.twitter.com/EafBULC7nr — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

Karnataka Assembly Election resulted in the hung assembly after no party succeeded to get the full majority. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, Congress got 78 and JDS was able to manage only 37 seats. BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa has yesterday approached the governor and stake claim to form the government. Meanwhile, Congress-JDS alliance also approached the governor saying that they have the numbers, therefore they should be allowed to form the government.

