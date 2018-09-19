Hours after the Centre passed an executive order making triple talaq (instant divorce) a criminal offence, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, saying, despite being a woman leader she did not abolish the barbaric inhuman Triple Talaq.

I appeal to you to rise above vote bank politics and help pass it in the interest of justice for women: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Hours after the Narendra Modi-led BJP government passed an executive order making triple talaq (instant divorce) a punishable offence, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a press conference, slammed senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi by saying, despite being a woman leader she did not scrap the barbaric inhuman Triple Talaq. He further accused the UPA chairperson of not supporting the law. The remarks came after the Centre on Wednesday, September 19, passed an executive order to make the practice of triple talaq a criminal offence.

Under the proposed order, Muslim men who end thier marriage by saying triple talaq thrice or talaq-e-biddat, will now face imprisonment up to 3 years along with a fine. Taking a dig at the Opposition, at the press conference. Prasad said that the Congress party never tried to scrap the inhumane triple talaq over vote bank politics. He further said, “I appeal to you to rise above vote bank politics and help pass it in the interest of justice for women.”

Law Minister RS Prasad says, "It's my serious charge with full sense of responsibility that a distinguished woman leader is ultimate leader of the Congress, yet barbaric inhuman Triple Talaq was not allowed to be ended by a Parliamentary law for pure vote bank politics"

Meanwhile, Flavia Agnes, a Delhi based women’s rights lawyer said it is a bad decision, as the Supreme Court had already declared triple talaq as invaid. “If something is already invaid what is the point to make it a crime?” she said.

She further said that the move by the government makes no sense, as several Hindus and Muslims leave their wives. The move by the ruling party is only to target Muslim men.

Triple talaq is the practice under which a Muslim married men give divorce to thier wife by saying talaq thrice. It mainly exixts among Indian Muslims who follow the Hanafi Islamic school of law. It has been banned in Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

