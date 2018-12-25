Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday appealed to the Supreme Court to fast-track the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit. Law Minister's comment has come when the Supreme Court is scheduled to take up the case on January 4. The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday appealed to the Supreme Court to fast-track the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit asking if fast-tracking is possible in Sabarimala then why not in Ayodhya case, which has been pending for the past 70 years.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 15th Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, the minister in his personal capacity urged the top court to hear the case of Ram Janmabhoomi in a fast-track manner for prompt disposal of the case, adding that why he must worship Babar.

Worth mentioning is that Union Minister made the remark in presence of Supreme Court justice MR Shah and Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Govind Mathur. Making reference of Constitution, Prasad said that there is a mention of Ram, Krishna and Akbar but not of Babar, however, if one talks about such issue then controversy is raised.

Earlier, a plea for early redressal of the case was moved by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) which is one of the respondents in the appeal filed by legal heirs of M Siddiq, one of the original litigants in the case.

Earlier, the Court observed that there was no need for an urgent hearing in the case and now is slated to hear a plea demanding an urgent hearing and other related to the matter.

Meanwhile, several Ram Mandir activists have come out demanding a day-to-day hearing in the case while putting pressure on the BJP government to find a solution through ordinance method.

