Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs were locked in a bitter war of words on Monday. It all started when Ashwin took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to appreciate the new running shoes he had laid his hands upon. Replying to Indian spinner’s tweet, Gibbs jokingly said that he hoped that Ashwin, who is notorious for getting run out, would be able to run faster with the brand new shoes.

Gibbs’ joke, however, was not taken in the right spirit by the Indian bowler as he dug out the South African’s past and said he might not be as fast as him, but had an ethical mind and did not fix matches. “Surely not as fast as you did, mate, unfortunately, I wasn’t as blessed as you were. But I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate,” the spinner tweeted and deleted the post later after backlash on the social media platform for getting too personal.

Gibbs, however, maintained his calm and said he understood that Ashwin can’t take a joke and hence was swiftly moving on. Ashwin then tried to calm the things down and said he was always up for some banter but just like Gibbs he might be sensitive to some things. It is important to recall that Gibbs was involved in a match-fixing scandal and had admitted in 2006 that he was offered money to throw matches back in the year 2000.

