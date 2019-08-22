Ever since the Supreme Court announced the demolition of Ravidas temple in South Delhi's Tughlakabad, there have been intense protests over the order. Now, in a latest move, the clash between protesters and police has led to arrest of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

Ravidas temple protest: Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad and at least 90 others were arrested on Wednesday following protest against the vandalization of Ravidas temple in South Delhi’s Tughlakabad. Protesters set the nearby vehicles ablaze which left 15 police personnel injured.

The temple was demolished on August 10 after the Supreme Court ruled that it occupied the forest area and hence its demolition was necessary. With raging protests over the demolition of the temple, the political parties are also demanding that the temple be constructed again at the same spot or at an alternative location.

The destruction of the temple has hurt sentiments of people from the lower castes and followers of Ravidassia religion. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed BJP-led government for vandalizing Dalit legacy and suppressing those who protested. She lashed out at BJP saying police resorted to batons to disperse Dalit protesters and called it an insult of the community.

The Jhandewalan and Ramlila Maidan stretch on Wednesday was flooded with protesters as they went onto streets to condemn the demolition of Ravidas temple. In retaliation, thousands of Dalit protesters were crying Jai Bhim on road.

They were donning blue caps and carrying flags as they walked from Ambedkar Bhawan to Ramlila Maidam which also obstructed the traffic movement in the city. The protesters arrived from several parts of the country including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab as they demanded the government allot land to Dalit community to rebuild the temple.

The Supreme Court earlier this month had ordered the demolition of temple saying it occupied forest area following which it took a political turn. BSP chief Mayawati said the incident depicted the casteist mentality of Delhi government. Refuting her claims, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he and his government had nothing to do with it, while Union Housing and urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reiterated that the Centre was looking for alternatives to relocate the temple.

