The Reserve Bank of India in its fifth bi-monthly policy review has not cut the repo rate. In the last four policy reviews, the central bank consistently cut the repo rate to revive sluggish economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of India in a surprising move has not cut the repo rate as it remains unchanged at 5.15 per cent in its fifth bi-monthly policy review of the year.

Going by economists’prediction, they were expecting RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee to lower the key interest rate given growth in the second quarter reached a six-year low of 4.5 per cent.

Repo rate, which the banks lend from RBI has been cut five times by the central bank since January with no positive signs in economic growth so far. With the decision to not cut the repo rate any further, the central bank seems to be heading in a new direction to explore other options when it comes to economic revival.

All six members of the RBI Monetary Committee voted against the repo cut maintaining that it should be implemented whenever required. Another setback is the GDP growth forecast by the central bank that has been lowered from 6.1 per cent to 5 per cent.

RBI said the GDP growth for the second quarter (Q2) turned out to be significantly low than what it was projected due to indicators such as domestic and external demand conditions being consistently weak. The bank added that a marginal pick up is expected in the fourth quarter (Q4) in the business sentiments.

The central bank also raised concerns over the reduction in output of eight core industries such as manufacturing and construction.

The inflation projection was increased by RBI from 4.7 per cent to 5.1 per cent after retail inflation jumped by 4.62 per cent in October.

Economists have raised concerns over RBI’s inflation and growth forecast asserting that situation could worsen. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently also said that slow economic growth was still unresolved.

