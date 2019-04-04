RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent for second time in row: The RBI move is expected to cheer industry leaders over relief from high borrowing costs a week before the first phase of general elections.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) led by Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced 25 basis points cut in the repo or repurchase rate (in the short-term lending rate) to 6 per cent in its first bi-monthly rate review of the financial year 2019-20. The repurchase rate cut has happened for the second time in a row. The repo rate now stands at 6 per cent.

The RBI move is expected to cheer industry leaders over relief from high borrowing costs a week before the first phase of general elections. The rate cut was expected by economists and the markets.

Your EMIs for home and car loans likely to become cheaper with this move.

Addressing reporters, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Gross Domestic Production (GDP) projection for 2019-20 has been kept at 7.2 per cent, 6.8 to 7.1 per cent for the first half of 2019-20 and 7.3 to 7.4 per cent for the second half.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More