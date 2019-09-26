PMC Bank crisis: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the withdrawal limit for Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) customers from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced some relief for the people who have accounts in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank). The RBI increased the withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 for the PMC Bank customers. A couple of days ago, the RBI had imposed restrictions on the PMC Bank and had announced a withdrawal limit of Rs 1,000 for all customers. Notably, one customer of the bank was allowed to make only one transaction in a month from their savings/current accounts.

In its latest notification, RBI said that after the preliminary assessment of accounts of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd (Mumbai), it has been decided that depositors can withdraw Rs 10,000 in a month of their total balance deposited in the bank.

Directions under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra – Relaxation in withdrawal limit of Deposit Accountshttps://t.co/oYdCAl1BVB — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) September 26, 2019

Today’s decision was taken by the bank regulator in view to protests and problems faced by the customers of the PMC Bank and their complaints. On Wednesday, the Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, while addressing the media had said that the government has been monitoring the situation and willing to take every possible step that PMC Bank customer would not face any problem. He added that customer inputs have been reported to the finance ministry and soon some steps would be taken.

“Compliance is a must in case of institutions dealing with public money. Compliance has to be ensured, we will ensure that the common man should not face any problem, the minister added.

Why restrictions were imposed on the PMC Bank?

The RBI had imposed restrictions on the PMC bank following the irregularities in a financial transaction. As per the reports, the PMC bank lended Rs 2,500 crore to the HDIL and the borrower has outstanding due of Rs 1,996.9 crore as on 31 March.

