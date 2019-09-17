RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in a recent interview said that the country is going through the economic slowdown and GDP growth of 5% was a shock for him which was worse than ever. Read more below.

India’s central banking institution, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das stated the low GDP growth of 5 percent as a surprise on Monday, September 16, but expressed his confidence and faith that the economy will look up to several measures taken by the government. He also added to his statement that RBI has been cutting down the rates to boost the economy as the economic slowdown was visible in the last few months.

The RBI cut off benchmark interest rate straight four times since the starting of this year i.e. from January 2019. The central bank of India reduced the repo rate (short term lending) by 1.10 percent during the year. Expressing his concern over the GDP numbers of the first quarter, the RBI Governor said that the numbers looked much worse as the RBI had projected 5.8 percent. He thinks that almost everybody had projected not less than 5.5 percent or so, but the digit 5 is so surprising.

Adding to his statement, he said that the GDP number for the second quarter was lower than that of the first quarter for all advanced economies. He then said that he was not trying to justify the country’s economic slowdown through the prism of the global slowdown, although, the global slowdown does matter and impact and result in the domestic slowdown.

When asked about the revival of the current situation, Das said that no estimate can be made as of now as many things are still in the process towards a change. Giving an example, he said that the Saudi oil crisis was something totally unanticipated. The trade disputes between the two nations some statements here it appears that they are going on the brink but then two countries pull back, so much of unexpected things happening.

